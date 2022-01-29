MANILA—Nexplay EVOS continued their run in the Sibol national team qualifiers for Mobile Legends: Bang Bang after romping Omega Esports, 2-1 in their Saturday clash.

The match saw John Paul "H2wo" Salonga return fully after being rushed to hospital on Friday and sitting out 2 of the games in their loss against Blacklist International.

Omega took Game 1, with Dean Christian "Raizen" Sumagui's Aulus wreaking havoc and taking charge.

But Nexplay EVOS bounced back in Game 2, as Cadenza set up wonderful plays that saw DONUT, H2wo and YellyHaze kill off and snare Omega's heroes to draw the match point.

Nexplay secured the reverse sweep in a quick Game 3 clash.

It was rookies Donut, Ureshiii, and Cadenza who stepped up in Game 3, with their chemistry helping take down 2 of Omega Esports' players, thanks to their heavy burst damage.

They will face Onic PH Saturday night in the lower-bracket semifinals.