NBL: Kai Sotto, Adelaide bow to Tasmania



Kai Sotto's efforts went in vain on Friday after Adelaide fell against Tasmania, 76-71, in the NBL at MyState Bank Arena.

Sotto went 4-of-4 from the field for 12 points, 2 rebounds and a block for the 36ers.

But Adelaide missed the services of Isaac Humphries and this allowed Tasmania to power through down the stretch.

Dusty Hannahs topscored for the 36ers with 22 points, while Cameron Bairstow tallied 11 points and 17 rebounds.

Josh Adams had 24 points, 5 assists and 4 steals for Tasmania.

The 36ers dropped to their third defeat for a 3-6 in leaderboard. The Jackjumpers also sport the same record.