Pistons forward Trey Lyles goes to the basket against Orlando forward Franz Wagner in their game on January 28, 2022. Mike Watters, USA Today Sports/Reuters

Franz Wagner scored 13 of his 24 points in the 1st quarter to help build a double-digit lead, and Mo Bamba finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds as the host Orlando Magic beat the Detroit Pistons 119-103 Friday night.

The Magic led 39-19 after the 1st period and 67-51 at halftime in improving to 2-2 on their current 5-game homestand. The 67 points marked a 1st-half season-high for Orlando, which won for the 4th time in 22 games at Amway Center.

Terrence Ross (21 points) came off the Orlando bench to hit 4 3-pointers and Chuma Okeke scored 17 points on 6-for-7 shooting, including 3-for-4 from beyond the arc. Gary Harris also added 10 points and 6 assists as the Magic shot 49.4 percent (41 for 83) as a team.

Wendell Carter Jr. contributed 9 points and 11 rebounds to Orlando's 1st win over Detroit in 3 meetings this season. Cole Anthony finished with 12 points, 9 assists and 6 rebounds.

The Pistons have lost 4 in a row and 7 of their last 9 games.

Orlando used guards Jalen Suggs and Harris as the primary defenders on top overall pick Cade Cunningham, who missed his first 11 shots and finished with 8 points. Cunningham went 3-for-17 from the floor with 2 made free throws and 4 assists.

Trey Lyles had a team-high 18 points for Detroit, which played without leading scorer Jerami Grant (return to competition reconditioning) and Kelly Olynyk (health and safety protocol). Saddiq Bey scored 10 of his 17 points in the 3rd quarter, Frank Jackson added 12 points, Killian Hayes had 11 points, and Cory Joseph and Rodney McGruder chipped in 10 apiece.

Orlando (25-of-26) and Detroit (29-of-37) combined to make all but 9 of 63 free throws. Wagner went 8-for-8 at the foul line.

The Magic led by as many as 22 points during the 1st quarter when they shot 68.2 percent, registered 20 points in the paint and had 10 fast-break points. Strong play from Detroit's second unit helped the Pistons close within 52-45 at the 5:21 mark of the 2nd quarter, but Orlando ended the 1st half on a 15-6 run.