Nuggets center Nikola Jokic secures the tipoff from Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez in their game on January 28, 2022 Stephen Lew, USA Today Sports/Reuters

Nikola Jokic had a triple-double as the visiting Denver Nuggets won their 4th game in a row by defeating the New Orleans Pelicans 116-105 on Friday night.

Jokic finished with 29 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists as the Nuggets improved to 3-0 on a 6-game road trip. Aaron Gordon scored 20 points, Bryn Forbes added 14, Monte Morris had 13, Austin Rivers 12 and Zeke Nnaji 11 for Denver, which has won 9 of its last 12 games.

Herbert Jones scored 19 points, Willy Hernangomez added 18 points and 16 rebounds, Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 18, Josh Hart had 16, Devonte' Graham 15 and Jaxson Hayes 13 to lead the Pelicans.

The Nuggets made 12-of-33 3-pointers and New Orleans made 5 of 34.

Hart scored 7 of the Pelicans' first 9 points in the 3rd quarter as they pulled even at 59.

Jokic scored 7 points as the Nuggets took a 71-63 lead midway through the quarter.

New Orleans got within 4 before Denver rebuilt the lead to 86-78 at the end of the period.

Bones Hyland started the 4th-quarter scoring with a 3-pointer and Nnaji followed with a layup that gave the Nuggets a 91-78 lead.

The Pelicans trimmed the lead to 9 before Forbes made a 3-pointer that extended the Nuggets' lead to 103-87 midway through the quarter.

New Orleans crept within 6 points on Alexander-Walker's 3-pointer with 1:50 left, but Jokic answered with a put-back.

The Nuggets took a 26-17 lead at the end of the 1st quarter after the Pelicans scored just 8 points in the final 8 minutes. Gordon scored 9 points and New Orleans made just 1-of-13 3-pointers.

The Pelicans started the 2nd quarter with a 12-2 run, but Rivers made 2 3-pointers to help Denver open a 39-31 lead midway through the period.

Jokic went to the bench for the rest of the quarter after committing his 3rd foul with 3:49 left in the quarter.

Jones scored 9 of the Pelicans' last 15 points as they closed within 50-48 at halftime.