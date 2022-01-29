Hawks guard Trae Young drives past Celtics teammates Josh Richardson and Jayson Tatum in their game on January 28, 2022. Brett Davis, USA Today Sports/Reuters

Trae Young and John Collins each scored 21 points and grabbed 9 rebounds as the Atlanta Hawks beat the visiting Boston Celtics 108-92 on Friday to earn their sixth consecutive win.

Bogdan Bogdanovic added 19 points and was instrumental in an 18-2 4th-quarter run that allowed the Hawks to turn a 1-point lead into a 17-point advantage.

Atlanta, which led by as many as 16 points in the 3rd quarter, was up just 85-84 after a basket by Boston's Jayson Tatum with 9:42 left. That's when the Hawks pulled away, with Bogdanovic hitting 2 3-pointers and contributing 8 points during a surge that also featured 5 points from Young.

Two free throws by Collins with 2:56 left stretched the margin 103-86 and induced the Celtics to remove their starters.

The 6-game winning streak is the longest active streak in the Eastern Conference and the 2nd-longest in the NBA. Atlanta held an opponent to fewer than 100 points for the 9th time this season and improved to 2-0 this season against the Celtics.

The Hawks pushed their home record to 13-11, and they have beaten Boston 3 straight times in Atlanta.

Collins blocked 4 shots, part of a season-high 11 for the Hawks. Young added 6 assists and 2 steals, and Danilo Gallinari scored 14 for Atlanta.

Boston got 26 points and 12 rebounds from Jaylen Brown and 20 points and 6 rebounds from Tatum. However, the Celtics' reserves were outscored 46-17 by Atlanta's bench.

The Hawks closed the 1st quarter with a 17-4 run to establish a 32-20 lead. Atlanta shot 57.9 percent from the floor in the 2nd period and carried a 62-47 lead into halftime.

The Celtics outscored the Hawks 30-18 in the 3rd quarter, with a bucket by Josh Richardson slicing the deficit to 80-77 entering the 4th.

The Celtics complete a back-to-back on Saturday at New Orleans. Atlanta will host the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.