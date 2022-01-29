Suns guard Chris Paul dribbles in the Phoenix-San Antonio Spurs game on January 17, 2022. Daniel Dunn, USA Today Sports/Reuters

Chris Paul collected 21 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds as the Phoenix Suns held on to beat the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves 134-124 on Friday night for their ninth consecutive win.

Phoenix's Devin Booker led all scorers with 29 points to go along with 9 assists. Cameron Johnson contributed 23 points, hitting 5-of-9 attempts from behind the 3-point arc.

Anthony Edwards recorded 27 points and 10 assists for Minnesota, which lost for the second time in as many nights. Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 23 points and 9 boards, and Malik Beasley chipped in 26 points off the bench.

The Timberwolves, who trailed by 12 points late in the third quarter, closed within 112-108 after Edwards made a jump shot with 6:48 to play.

Phoenix responded with a 14-5 run to go up by 13 with 4:11 left. Mikal Bridges made a layup to cap the run.

Minnesota cut the deficit down to 129-124 in the final minute but could not get any closer.

The Suns led 100-93 at the end of the 3rd quarter. A 3-pointer by Phoenix's Landry Shamet increased the advantage to 100-88 with 1:14 remaining in the period. However, Minnesota scored the final 5 points just before the buzzer on a 3-point play by Jordan McLaughlin and a floating jump shot by Edwards after a Suns turnover.

Phoenix held a 74-66 lead heading into halftime.

A floating jump shot by McLaughlin evened the score at 66-66 with 2:07 left in the first half. Towns assisted on the shot, which came less than a minute after he assisted on a 3-pointer by Beasley.

After the Timberwolves pulled even, the Suns closed the half on an 8-0 run. Bridges initiated the surge with a 3-pointer, and Paul capped it off with another 3-pointer followed by a pair of free throws.

The Suns led 40-32 at the end of the 1st quarter. Booker made a 3-pointer and Shamet contributed a trio of free throws during the final minute to push the lead to 8.