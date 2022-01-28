MANILA - Amateur Mobile Legends: Bang Bang squads El Ganador and Origen Esports were the first to bow out in the Sibol qualifiers after losing in their matches against Bren Esports and Omega Esports, Friday.

El Ganador's Gellert "Brisk" Mckenzie and Joseph cleared team fights late into Game 1 and helped them turn the tables and draw first blood.

Bren came alive in Game 2, as Vincent “Joy Boy” De Guzman's Ruby racked up an 88.89 percent kill participation rate, setting up 2019 SEA Games gold medalist Kyle "Phewww" Arcangel, Kevzuunomoto and Kenneth “Saxa” Fedelin for kills en route to the equalizer.

El Ganador looked poised to win Game 3 and pull an upset on the M2 world champions.

But crucial plays by Saxa's Aamon, highlighted by a Luminous Lord take in the 21-minute mark placed the tempo further towards their favor and sealed the comeback for Bren, eliminating El Ganador.

Meanwhile, Omega Esports demolished Origen Esports, even as the squad took a gallant stand against the MPL-Philippines Season 9 3rd placers.

Origen held the early game advantage, clearing 6 of Omega's turrets 10 minutes in, securing the lord and even placed themselves close to busting the opponents' inhibitor turret.

But a 3-0 exchange which saw Dean Christian "Raizen" Sumagui's Aulus shut down CHOKO's jungler Chou and Cjay's Baxia, sent Omega right back into the game, helping the squad clear 4 turrets in the process.

Clearly outmanning Origen, they made their way to the opponent's base and spoiled any chance of an upset.

It was the same story for Game 2, as Origen held the lead for the first 17 minutes of the match, thanks to CHOKO's Ling that went unscathed for most of the game.

But after picking off Cent, CHOKO and Dokmen and killing off the lord, Omega became well equipped to level with Origen, eventually take the lead and secure the win.

Nexplay will face Omega at 1 p.m. Saturday.