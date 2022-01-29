Mobile Legends: Blacklist enters grand finals of Sibol qualifiers

MANILA - World champions Blacklist International are one of two teams left in the Sibol national team qualifier pool for the Southeast Asian Games' Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tournament.

This, after Blacklist swept RSG Philippines in the last phase of the upper bracket Saturday, 3-0.

Blacklist was explosive in Game 1, leaving the Kingslayers without a kill in the 10-minute match.

Kyle Dominic “Dominic” Soto was the man of the hour in Game 1 for Blacklist, as his Uranus' diversion plays kept RSG at bay.

Blacklist had a slow start in Game 2, with RSG Philippines's Jonard "Demonkite" Caranto packing up aggression, and Lee Howard “Owl” Gonzales having a hard time farming with his late-game Claude.

Eventually, the gold-laner came alive in the 9th minute, packing up a frenzy and dealing heavy damage in crucial team fights to turn the game towards their favor, and reach match point.

Owl was explosive anew in Game 3, racking up all of Blacklist's 9 kills in the round. To top it off, ML:BB - Philippines Professional League (MPL) Season 8 MVP Salic "Hadji" Imam made it hard for RSG Philippines to initiate, as his Chou picked off the Kingslayers' players.

This allowed the Codebreakers to dominate and secure the first finals berth for the tournament.