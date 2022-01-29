MANILA - Bren Victress on Saturday entered the semifinals of the Southeast-Asian based Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Women's Invitational at the expense of fellow Filipinas Omega Empresses in their Saturday playoff clash.

Bren demolished Omega Empress in Game 1, racking 16 kills and keeping Omega to just one takedown.

Lyn “Defrost” Mamasainged's Ruby wrecked havoc with an 88 percent kill participation rate, accounting for 13 of the teams assists, with one kill to her name for the MVP award.

Bren kept going in Game 2, keeping Omega to three kills in a more low-scoring and slow-paced game, winning the series just as Omega were reaching their power spike.

Alexandria “Lexaaa” Dardo earned the MVP recognition in Game 2 with her Lylia, with an 86 percent kill participation, accounting for 9 of the squad's assists and three kills.

Bren will battle GPX Basreng in the semifinals for a slot in the Grand Finals, with the lion's share of the US$15,000 prize pool at stake.