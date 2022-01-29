Kobe Paras and the Niigata Albirex ended a 26-game slump with a 79-76 squeaker against the Ibaraki Robots in the Japan B.League at City Hall Plaza Ao-re Nagaoka Saturday.

Paras scored 10 points and sank all of his 4 free throws while helping the Albirex nab its third win in 30 games.

Niigata, however, had to hack it out against Ibaraki after seeing its 8-point lead wiped out in the final period.

Rosco Allen drained a booming trey to give the 3-point lead to the Albirex and managed to hang on while holding off the Robots.

Allen topscored for Niigata with 26 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists.

Prior their victory, the last time Niigata tasted a win was when they beat San-En in October 2021.