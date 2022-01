Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates winning the final against Danielle Collins of the U.S. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

MELBOURNE - Ash Barty beat American Danielle Collins 6-3 7-6(2) to win her first Australian Open title on Saturday.

World number one Barty's victory ended Australia's 44-year wait for a home winner since Chris O'Neil won the women's title in 1978.

