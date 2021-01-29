Tennis: Alex Eala bows out in quarterfinals of Spain ITF event

Alex Eala of the Philippines failed to get past Ylena In-Albon of Switzerland in the quarterfinals of the W15 Manacor ITF Rafael Nadal Academy World Tennis Tour on Friday in Mallorca, Spain.

Eala was overwhelmed by the 235-ranked In-Albon, losing 6-0, 6-3.

The 15-year-old Filipina first beat Mirjam Bjorklund of Sweden and Alba Carrillo Marin of Spain to arrange a quarterfinal showdown with In-albon.

Eala was campaigning to get her second title in the pros after winning the first leg of the W15 Manacor ITF the previous week.

