PBA: Terrafirma trades CJ Perez to SMB as Beermen keep stars

Terrafirma Dyip has decided to trade away star player CJ Perez in a blockbuster deal with San Miguel Beer.

In a text message Friday, PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said he has received the trade proposal, which the trade committee will act on.

The Dyip is sending Perez, the 2019 PBA rookie of the year, to the Beermen in exchange for Gelo Alolino, Matt Ganuelas-Rosser, Russel Escoto and the No. 8 pick in the 2021 PBA draft.

Philstar.com first reported the deal.

Perez is currently in Calamba city, Laguna, to train with the Gilas Pilipinas pool.

According to the Philstar report, Perez will join San Miguel after his national team duties.

Perez, 27, joins a stacked, if not aging, team in the Beermen.

San Miguel's core of Marcio Lassiter, 33; Chris Ross, 35; Alex Cabagnot, 38; and Arwind Santos, 39, has won multiple championships together, but the Beermen need to replenish their roster if they hope to compete for more titles.

Besides Perez, they will bank on Terrence Romeo, 28; Mo Tautuaa, 31; and 6-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo, 31.

