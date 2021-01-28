MMA: Brandon Vera back in PH to continue shooting movie

Vera expected to fight again in first half of 2021

Reigning ONE heavyweight king Brandon Vera recently flew back to the Philippines after spending sometime in Guam.

Vera and his wife Jessica welcomed their first child together, Atreyu Timothy Craven Vera, last year in Guam, and have remained there to ride out the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the first time Vera has returned to the Philippines since.



“We’re back here in the Philippines to come home for a second, finish filming our movie we started about a virus, before the real virus, and a couple of endorsement commercials,” said Vera.

Vera also said he will be keeping a close eye on a couple of particular heavyweight matchups in ONE: Unbreakable II.

The previously recorded event at Singapore Indoor Stadium, scheduled for global broadcast this Friday, features former heavyweight contender Mauro Cerilli of Italy, who takes on Russia's Abdulbasir Vagabov.

Also scheduled for action is kickboxing heavyweight champion Alain Ngalani of Hong Kong, who will face Senegalese sensation Oumar Kane.

“These guys are amazing heavyweights, each with their own attributes to solve and figure out. I’m excited to see this event, and even more excited to watch and learn. I’m beyond hyped for all the recent signings of world-class heavyweight talent. It makes me nervous, which in turn, makes me train even harder,” said Vera.

“All of them are future opponents. Everyone is when you’re the champ.”

Vera is expected to face rising star Arjan Bhullar of India in his next world title defense, although nothing has been finalized yet and a date has yet to be confirmed. Vera did, however, tease his impending return.

“I would say abangan niyo (wait) for the first half of the year,” Vera said.

Meanwhile, Vagabov said he wanted to fight Vera in the near future.

