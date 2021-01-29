Former ‘Tawag ng Tanghalan’ contestant among PBA draft applicants

From Christian Cayobit's Facebook page

Cebuano Christian Cayobit is an excellent singer.

In fact, he has joined several competitions including "Tawag ng Tanghalan" to prove his vocal prowess.

But basketball is his first love. So when he heard the PBA won't require draft applicants to have D-League experience for the 2021 rookie draft, the 5-foot-5 Cayobit took a chance and applied.

"Bigla kong naisip magapply kasi nalaman ko sa website nila na winaive nila 'yung sa PBA D-League," said the 30-year-old Barangay Punta Princesa, Cebu City, native.

Cayobit said he has been playing basketball since he was a kid.

From Christian Cayobit's Facebook page

He idolized the likes of NBA legends Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, and local players Dondon Hotiveros, Asi Taulava, Cyrus Baguio and Jimmy Alapag.

He participated in competitive basketball up until his high school years at Cebu Institute of Technology University where he played

But when he began competing in singing contests, he started focusing on music.

His talent is nothing to be sneezed at.

Aside from joining "Tawag ng Tanghalan" contest as a Visayas representative in 2017, he also competed in the World Championship of Performing Arts (WCOPA) in Long Beach, Calif., the same contest where Jed Madela got his biggest break.

"I auditioned in 2018 . . . After ng contest nakakuha po tayo ng silver medals. Isang contemporary at sa opera," Cayobit said.

This didn't mean his dreams of joining the pro league died out.

In fact, he still participated in inter-barangay and inter-company leagues in Cebu to keep himself in shape.

From Christian Cayobit's Facebook page

"Meron talagang place sa heart ko gusto kong ma-fill. Prior sa pagkanta, gusto ko talagang maging professional basketball player," said Cayobit, who works as an anti fraud specialist at a bank.

Despite lacking the height and playing experience compared to his fellow draft applicants, the Cebuano crooner said he can be an asset on the playing court.

"I have a never-say-attitude. I am also a hard-working individual. I can pick up every coach's instruction. Hindi man ako katangkaran 'yung puso ko naman ay malaki," said Cayobit.

FROM THE ARCHIVES