Tennis: Alex Eala, Niño Alcantara win doubles pro titles in India

Dyan Castillejo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 28 2024 10:26 AM | Updated as of Jan 28 2024 10:28 AM

A double doubles win for our Filipino tennis players in India!

Alex Eala won her first professional doubles' title at the W50 Pune in India.

Eala (WTA #365) and partner Latvian Darja Semenistaja (WTA #158) beat the top-seeded pair of Hungary's Fanny Stollar (WTA #153) and the United Kingdom's Naiktha Bains (WTA #100), 7-6(8),6-3, Saturday night in the final round.

Meanwhile in Chennai, India, Niño Alcantara (ITF #176) and Indonesian partner Christopher Rungkat (ITF #422) emerged as the doubles champions in ITF India F2.

They beat Russian Bogdan Bobrov (ITF #442) and Indian home bet Adil Kalyanpur (#1498) in the finals, 6-4, 6-2.

