Taekwondo event in QC aims grassroots improvement

MANILA — A sporting event for taekwondo students will be held Sunday at the Amoranto Stadium in Roces Avenue, Quezon City.

At least 600 students will joining the Mapata competition, according to the event host and taekwondo champion Pauline Lopez.

“This is the first time that this will happen and we’re trying it out in QC. The participants are from toddlers all the way up to seniors, who are around 18 years old. For the competition, I really want to focus on grassroots who are the young kids,” Lopez said.

The children and teenagers who registered are from Makati, Pasay, and Taguig—hence the Mapata name—and the contests will start as early as 10 a.m.

“It’s not necessary that everyone gets a medal in this competition,” Lopez maintained. “It’s them having this ability to know, that me joining this competition, is a win in itself.”

“The kids have something to look forward to. It’s not just purely training for them. They will learn how to mindset and have a goal towards it,” she added.

Lopez established a taekwondo school and named it Shiro—defined as a woman admired or idealized for her courage, outstanding achievements, or noble qualities.

Lopez's students in Shiro will also take part in the competition.

The taekwondo champion said she put up Shiro to leave a mark on the next generation.

“I had good guidance from the people managing me along the way, as well as from my parents."

With the supervision of Lopez's management outfit Virtual Playground, along with her seniors in taekwondo guiding her, Lopez is passing down what she knows to turn them into champions in the future.

“Taekwondo is not just about kicking and punching,” she asserted. “It’s about the discipline in and out of the studio, in and out of the ring.”