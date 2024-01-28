SMB sweeps Ginebra, makes PBA Finals return

San Miguel’s Bennie Boatwright. Photo from PBA Images.

MANILA — The San Miguel Beermen are back in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals.

SMB eliminated Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, 94-91, in front of 15,126 fans during their Game 3 semifinals showdown at the MOA Arena in Pasay City on Sunday.

Bennie Boatwright broke the hearts of the Barangay after he fired 26 points and 13 rebounds, while also shooting 6-of-12 from beyond the arc, as they made quick work of Ginebra whom they swept in three games.

After a close encounter in the first 30 minutes of action, the Beermen distanced themselves from the Gin Kings in the final canto, with SMB making a late run to create a 90-79 lead following a trey by CJ Perez at the 4:48 mark.

Scottie Thompson, Japeth Aguilar, and Christian Standhardinger tried to claw back and brought Ginebra to within three with still 39.7 ticks left, but that was the closest that they could get as BGSM eventually bid their Commissioner's Cup campaign goodbye.

The Beermen will be waiting for the winner in the semifinals series between the Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots and the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters.

This is the Beermen’s 44th PBA Finals appearance in their history.

They also avenged their 2022-23 Governors’ Cup semis defeat against Ginebra wherein Justin Brownlee and the Gin Kings swept them in three games.