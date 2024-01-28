Phoenix’s RJ Jazul. Photo from PBA Images ​

MANILA (UPDATED) — The Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters will live to fight another day.

Phoenix overcame the Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots, 103-85, in their 2023-24 PBA Commissioner’s Cup Semifinals clash on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Jamike Jarin-led team banked on a collective effort from the Fuel Masters, and leading them in their 21-point comeback were Jonathan Williams and RJ Jazul who scored 19 and 17, respectively.

“In the second quarter during a timeout, I just told them: ‘Let’s just work on it. There’s no such thing as a 21-point shot.’ The target was to get it down around 13,” said Jarin in a post-game interview.

“Fortunately, we were able to get it. We got out of the locker room with fire in our eyes.”

Sean Manganti and Ken Tuffin also contributed to the victory, which happened to be Phoenix’s 100th win as a franchise. The duo finished with 14 each, and Jason Perkins got 13.

After facing a 21-point lead in the first 20 minutes of action, the Fuel Masters banked on yet another third-quarter fightback as they were able to get as close as two, 58-56, midway through the third canto.

Aiding in these were three treys from Jazul in that frame, and it allowed them to paint a different story this time around unlike, their foiled comeback in Game 2.

Phoenix capitalized on their momentum and built their own huge lead, with the Fuel Masters creating a 91-75 advantage after-and-one by Perkins at the 5:57 mark of the fourth quarter

Mark Barroca’s pair of free throws conversions with still 3:52 left allowed Magnolia to get as close as 11, but a booming triple by Manganti at the 2:23 mark a few plays after was the game’s dagger as it re-extended their lead to 16, 99-83.

This eventually led to the Fuel Masters avoiding elimination and forcing a fourth game.

Leading Magnolia was Tyler Bay who had 18 points, 12 rebounds, and three steals. Paul Lee had 17 in the loss, and Calvin Abueva finished with 15.

Game 4 of the series will be on Wednesday, still at the same Pasay-based arena.

The Scores:

PHOENIX — 103 – Williams 19, Jazul 17, Manganti 14, Tuffin 14, Mocon 14, Perkins 13, Rivero 6, Tio 4, Verano 2, Muyang 0, Lalata 0, Garcia 0, Alejandro 0, Camacho

MAGNOLIA — 85 – Bey 18, Lee 17, Abueva 14, Sangalang 10, Barroca 7, Ahanmisi 6, Reavis 4, Jalalon 4, Dela Rosa 2, Dionisio 2, Mendoza 0, Tratter 0, Eriobu 0

QUARTERS: 17-31, 38-51, 71-67, 103-85