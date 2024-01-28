PBA: Phoenix overcomes Magnolia to force Game 4

Jason Perkins defendw a lay-up attempt by Jio Jalalon. Photo from PBA Images

MANILA — The Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters will live to fight another day.

Phoenix overcame the Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots, 103-85, in their 2023-24 PBA Commissioner’s Cup Semifinals clash on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Jamike Jarin-led team banked on a collective effort from the Fuel Masters, and leading them were Jonathan Williams and RJ Jazul who scored 19 and 17, respectively.

Sean Manganti and Ken Tuffin finished with 14 each, and Jason Perkins got 13.

After facing a 21-point lead in the first 20 minutes of action, the Fuel Masters banked on yet another third-quarter fightback as they were able to get as close as two, 58-56, midway through the third canto.

It was a different story this time around, however.

Phoenix capitalized on their momentum and build their own lead, with the Fuel Masters creating a 91-75 advantage after-and-one by Perkins at the 5:57 mark of the fourth quarter

Mark Barroca’s pair of freethrows made with still 3:52 left allowed Magnolia to get as close as 11, but a booming triple by Manganti at the 2:23 mark a few plays after was the games’ dagger as it re-extended their lead to 16, 99-83.

This eventually led to the Fuel Masters avoiding elimination and forcing a fourth game.

Game 4 of the series will be on Wednesday, still at the same Pasay-based arena.