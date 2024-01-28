Dwight Howard and Kevin Quiambao. Photo from Strong Group Athletics/Facebook.

MANILA — Strong Group Athletics is finally in the Dubai International Basketball Championship Finals.

The flawless stint of Dwight Howard, Kevin Quiambao, and the rest of Charles Tiu’s troops continued after they routed Beirut Sports Club, 94-72, early Sunday morning, Manila time.

Howard’s dominance was displayed yet again, with the NBA Champion putting up a 26-point, 20-rebound game alongside three steals, one rejection, and a block.

“We didn’t come here to lose,” said Howard in an interview posted on their social media account.

“We got one more day. It’s gonna come hard and pretty aggressive, and this is ours, I believe.”

KQ, on the other hand, turned heads yet again after he produced 18 markers, half of which came from three-point bombs, while also grabbing three boards.

Justine Baltazar had one of his better games of the tourney, with the MPBL MVP posting 15 points and five boards. Jordan Heading finsihed with 10.

Strong Group is now up for a championship clash against defending champions Al Riyadi, the only other squad who is undefeated in the tourney.

They also ousted the Philippines in last year’s edition of the Dubai tilt during their quarterfinals bout.

The Nationals banked on a second-quarter surge, with Quiambao, Baltazar, and Heading firing treys. Howard then did damage from the inside, allowing them to turn a slim 33-29 lead into a 50-29 advantage as the first half neared its end.

This resulted in SGA building a lead that grew to as much as 26, 75-49, early in the final canto, and this proved to be more than enough as they have now won their seventh straight contest in as many games.

Dar Tucker, who once proved himself a thorn in the flesh of Gilas Pilipinas during the 2023 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers, led Beirut with 22 points, seven rebounds, a block, and a steal.

The Scores:

Strong Group — 94 - Howard 26, Quiambao 18, Baltazar 15, Heading 10, Moore 7, Roberson 6, Sanchez 5, Escandor 3, Cagulangan 2, Liwag 2, Ynot 0.

Beirut Sports Club — 72 – Tucker 22, Saleh 19, El Darwich 8, Haidar 6, Rabay 6, Jarrouj 5, Mahmoud 3, Mezher 3, Mechref 0.

QUARTERS: 22-17, 50-34, 73-49, 94-72.