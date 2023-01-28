Valorant: Gamelab, Action PH open Challengers PH campaign with wins

MANILA - Gamelab Alpha and Action PH drew wins in the Pinoy leg of the Valorant Champions Tour 2023 - Challengers (1st split), Saturday.

Action PH made quick work of Puggers PH to open their VCT PH campaign this year.

After a tight 13-11 win on Icebox, Puggers went on to win Ascent, 13-4 to close out the sweep.

It was an even trade for both sides on both halves of the Icebox map, with Action PH reaching match point come round 21. Puggers won the next two rounds before Action PH closed things off in Round 23.

Shaun Matthew "blurred" Maglasang led all players with a 305 average combat score, accounting for 46 kills, 24 deaths and 6 assists using Jett.

Meanwhile, Gamelab opened their VCT PH campaign with a 2-1 win over Abaddon Abyss.

After a gutsy win by Abaddon on Icebox, Gamelab went on to win in the Bind (10-13) and the Haven map (13-5), as Abaddon gassed out.

As Gamelab won the first half on the attacker side of the Icebox map, 8-3, Abaddon came alive on the switch, with an 8-4 run of their own to force overtime, and the eventual map win.

Gamelab got on board as it utilized clutches to even the series in the Bind map, before closing things off in the Haven map in dominating fashion.

Paul Vincent "FallX" Pascual led all players of the series with an average combat score of 332, racking 61 kills, 51 deaths and 21 assists with duelist Killjoy and initiator Raze.

Gamelab will face Sky Empire on Sunday, while Action PH will face SR Nacague on February 3.