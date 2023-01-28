Filipino karatekas Jamie Lim and Junna Tsukii. File photos

The Philippines is expected to field its best karatekas when it hosts the Southeast Asia Karate Federation (SEAKF) Championships in March.

Karate Pilipinas president Richard Lim said the competition, to be held at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium, will take place on March 13-19.

"Initially, it was supposed to be March 21-26, but because of the Ramadan we had to move it earlier," he said.

A total of 11 countries have confirmed participation including Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, and Timor Leste.

"More or less, the SEA Games players will be there at the SEAKF Championships," said Lim.

"They are expected to field their national team players, pero it's their option not to send to avoid being scouted. But ang agreement namin is they have to send two players per category."

Lim said they will bring in Jamie Lim and Filipino-Japanese Junna Tsukii since they are already world-rated.

"They know our players already kasi they are ranked in the world. Maganda ring magcompete para matesting na din," he said.