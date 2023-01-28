Gilas star Jack Animam to play in French league

Former NU star Jack Animam. UAAP Media

Gilas Pilipinas star Jack Animam is headed to France to play in the Ligue Féminine de Basketball.

The former National University star confirmed in an Instagram story on Friday that she will now be playing professionally in France.

"It's official! Your girl is going to play in France," said the 24-year-old Animam. "Grabe, too many scares for this to happen, but sabi nga ni Lord, when the time is right, the Lord will make it happen. And this is it."

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Animam did not disclose her new team, but according to the Manila Hustle 3x3 league, she has signed with Toulouse Metropole Basket. The team is ranked 11th in Ligue Féminine de Basketball.

The Gilas Pilipinas mainstay was supposed to play for Lady Macbeth Riots in Manila Hustle 3x3, which is set for Feb. 4-5 at Robinsons Magnolia. However, she was called to play for her new club ahead of the tournament and flew out on Friday.

Ateneo de Manila University star Kacey dela Rosa replaced Animam in the Lady Macbeth roster, where she will play with Janine Pontejos, Khate Castillo, and Trina Guytingco.

This will be Animam's second foray in professional basketball, after playing for Radnički Kragujevac in the First Women's Basketball League of Serbia in 2021.

However, she tore the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her left knee in Nov. 2021 and spent the past year recovering.

In eight games for Radnički, Animam averaged 17.5 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.5 steals in over 30 minutes per game.

