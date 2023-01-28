esports: RRQ lets go of all-Pinoy Wild Rift squad

RRQ's League of Legends: Wild Rift squad. Courtesy: Wild Rift Esports

MANILA - Rex Regum Qeon on Friday announced it was letting go of its League of Legends: Wild Rift squad, which is based in the Philippines.

This means Sean Khierby "Helios" Palisoc, Charles Roman "Chaazz" Esguerra, Eric Allen "Exosen" Gubatan, Marc Andrew "Marky" Ilagan, Mark Jentry "Maze" Galang, Keith Janold "DevilJ" Gonzales, along with Heri "Tatsurii" Garcia, will be leaving the squad as the organization ventures away from the game title for the time-being.

"We are really proud of what you have accomplished together and you showed the world what determination & hard work can achieve. We would like to thank you, Helios, Chazz, Exosen, Markky, Kaigu, V1per, Tatsuri & JM for the memories we have built.," RRQ said in an announcement video on their Facebook page.

This comes shortly after they acquired Tatsuri in the squad, from Team Secret.

RRQ Philippines was among the crowd favorites in the inaugural Wild Rift Icons world championship, where they placed 7th-8th after a valiant run towards the playoffs in Singapore.

They were also expected to join the Wild Rift Asia League, as Riot Games sought to centralize its Asia esports operations.

Months back, Team Secret also let go of its League of Legends: Wild Rift squad, which had Filipinos.