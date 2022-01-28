Alpine skier Asa Miller is bound for a sound improvement when he competes in his second consecutive Winter Olympics.

The Fil-American skier was just 17 when he competed in his first Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. He now brings with him 4 year's worth of experience to Beijing.

“I wish him all the luck that he will improve on his performance from the last Winter Olympics,” Philippine Olympic Committee president Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino said on Friday. “But his qualification for Beijing is already an absolute honor for a tropical country like ours.”

“We are very fortunate to have a qualified athlete.”

The Beijing Winter Games is set to run from February 4 to 20 with the Miller vying in men’s slalom and giant slalom at the Xiaohaituo Alpine Skiing field in Yanqing District starting on February 16.

He finished in 70th place among 110 competitors in the 2018 Games where Filipino figure skater Michael Martinez also participated.

Miller also qualified for men’s slalom this year after making the threshold of 160 International Skiing Federation qualifying points.

“The whole Philippines is excited because we're one of only a few countries in the Southeast Asian region that will compete in the Winter Olympics,” said Tolentino.

He also thanked the Philippine Sports Commission for its all-out support to the Philippine delegation.

Miller, his father Kelly, and Philippine Ski and Snowboard Federation president Jim Palomar Apelar will arrive in Beijing on Sunday from the US on board Japan Airlines.

Chef de mission Bones Floro and athlete’s welfare officer Joebert Yu left Manila via Japan Airlines for the Chinese capital on Friday morning.

COVID-19 liaison officer Nikki Cheng of Philippine Skating Union will also fly to Beijing on Sunday from Manila.