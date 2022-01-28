MANILA -- RSG Philippines shocked M3 world championship finalists Onic PH by sending them to the lower bracket of the Sibol Mobile Legends: Bang Bang SEA Games qualifiers via a 3-1 reverse-sweep, Friday afternoon.

Onic PH dominated Game 1 by applying early pressure on the map, taking five of RSG's turrets within 8 minutes.

Onic PH had the chance to obliterate the base early but RSG took a good stand down their base, with Light managing to take down Hatred's Lancelot. However, this allowed Onic to clear out the Kingslayers' inhibitor turrets.

RSG showed signs of life, as Jonard "Demonkite" Caranto and Joshwell Christian "Iy4knu" Manaog went online, putting out a 4-1 trade against Onic PH and looked to mount their own comeback.

But a conceal play by Paul Ian "Beemo" Sergio, Allen "Greed" Baloy, and Jaylord "Hatred" Gonzales caught RSG off guard, allowing them to clear four of the Kingslayer's heroes, and eventually demolish their base to draw first blood.

Early on in Game 2, RSG racked up a good gold lead, which they used to their advantage as Demonkite controlled much of the jungle and left Hatred's Hayabusa with little to farm for. RSG then snowballed through and equalized the series.

RSG used the same old tactics in Game 3, keeping Onic PH to just a kill and placing themselves at match point.

Onic PH showed signs of life in Game 4. But it was 2019 SEA Games gold medallist Kenneth "Kenji" Villa's Ruby and Demonkite's surprise Bane pick that helped the Kingslayers eventually dictate the tempo and secure the series.

RSG Philippines will face Blacklist International on Saturday for the first grand finals slot, while Onic PH will face the winner of the match between Origen Esports and Omega Esports the same day.