The Premier Volleyball League (PVL) has decided to move the opening of its 2022 season.

Instead of the original kick off date on February 16, the PVL 2022 Open Conference will begin on March 16, according to league president Ricky Palou.

"We asked the member teams to give us their inputs and their concerns. After putting it all together, we decided that the best thing to do for us at this point in time is to move the opening to mid-March," said Palou.

Palou said this will give the competing teams more time to prepare.

The change in schedule will give teams at least one-and-a-half months of training to reach competitive level given the long break.

"But we have to shorten our conference to make way for the training of the national team," Palou said.

Instead of the usual 3-month schedule, the Open Conference will run for 4 weeks.

The league will also employ a pool play set-up as its format for the tournament.

Under the new format, the 9 member team will be divided into two pools.

The top 4 teams in each pool will move to the knockout quarterfinals. The first- and second-ranked teams in each pool will have twice-to-beat advantages.

Meanwhile, the PVL is looking at the Aquamarine Sports Complex in Lipa, Batangas and Royale Tagaytay in Alfonso, Cavite as possible venues for the tournament.

If the COVID situation clears up in Metro Manila, the Open Conference will be held in the NCR.

"We are also looking at the possibility of holding it here in Metro Manila depending on the situation," said Palou. "By mid-February, we will know what our alert level will be.

