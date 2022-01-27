Kiefer Ravena and Shiga Lakestars will be missing a total of 5 games after 2 more of their players got infected with COVID-19.

Shiga was supposed to take on Gunma Crane Thunders this weekend, SeaHorses Mikawa on February 2 at Sky Hall Toyota, the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins on February 5.

They already missed their game against San-En NeoPhoenix over the weekend and against Toyama Grouses last Wednesday.

"To all the Boosters who were looking forward to the game, to all those involved in supporting the Lakestars, and to all those who were involved in the competition club, we apologize for the inconvenience and concern, but we ask for your understanding," team management said on social media.

The last time Lakestars saw action was when they lost to Akita Northern Happinets on January 3.

The B.League will be taking a 2-week break after their February 5 and 6 playdates to give way to the 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

