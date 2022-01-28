MANILA - Blacklist International is through to the next round of the Sibol Mobile Legends: Bang Bang upper bracket qualifier after sweeping Nexplay EVOS in Friday's clash, 3-0.

Blacklist automatically earned the game point from Game 1 after emergency-spurred delays on the side of Nexplay, as their main jungler John Paul "H2wo" Salonga was rushed to the hospital. This was confirmed by head coach John Michael "Zico" Dizon in a tweet.

League organizers said this penalty was agreed upon by all parties, including Nexplay EVOS.

Without H2wo, Nexplay tried to surprise with a jungler Uranus, a hero usually used for the EXP lane, but this didn't work as Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario's surprise Paquito pick packed punches, paired with Kyle Dominic “Dominic” Soto's Phoveus thrashing on Nexplay towards the late game.

They ended the round with an 11-3 kill lead, and drew themselves to match point.

H2wo came back just in time for Game 3, picking his signature Ling.

But it was another one-sided game on the side of Blacklist with Lee Howard “Owl” Gonzales going ham on the Brody, even as Nexplay's power spike was starting to build up in the late-game.

The opponents of both squads have yet to be determined, as of writing.