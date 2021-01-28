Tennis: Alex Eala cruises past local bet to advance in Spain ITF tournament

Alex Eala of the Philippines continued her hot streak in Mallorca, Spain, easing past hometown player Alba Carrillo Marin in the second round of the second leg of the W15 Manacor ITF Rafael Nadal Academy World Tennis Tour on Thursday.

Eala, 9 years Marin's junior, won 6-2, 6-3 over the Spaniard, ranked No. 547 in the world, setting up a quarterfinals match with Sweden's Ylena In-Albon.

Prior to her victory over Marin, Eala, 15, bested Mirjam Bjorklund of Sweden in the opening round in 3 sets.

Eala is looking to clinch her second title in the pros after winning the first leg of the W15 Manacor ITF.

