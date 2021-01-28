SBP hopes for Kai Sotto to arrive as soon as possible

MANILA, Philippines -- Young Filipino center Kai Sotto still needs to clear some hurdles before he can fly back to the Philippines, according to Al Panlilio, the president of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP).

The 18-year-old Sotto had committed to play in the upcoming window of the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers, and he plans to fulfill that promise even after the Philippines withdrew as hosts due to the travel ban imposed by the government.

"Last time we spoke, we were just clearing some legal documentation. We're hoping for him to fly as soon as possible. I just don't have the final confirmed date," Panlilio said of Sotto.

"We're still hoping he can still fly in as soon as possible kasi he needs also to do quarantine and he still has to follow the IATF regulations," he added. "So the sooner he leaves the US, the better for him so that we don't eat up on the days of practice."

Earlier on Thursday, Sotto's coach in Team Ignite, Brian Shaw, confirmed that the Filipino player had left their bubble in Walnut Creek, California where they had been training for the upcoming season of the NBA G League.

Shaw is also uncertain if Sotto can return in time to join Team Ignite in their campaign. The squad is one of 16 G League teams that will compete in a bubble at the Walt Disney World Complex in Florida starting on February 10.

Panlilio said that Sotto intends to return to the United States as soon as the FIBA qualifying window is over. The Philippine was set to play from February 18 to 22 in Clark, Pampanga, but after the country's hosting was cancelled, it remains to be seen when and where the window will now be held.

"I know he (Sotto) has a commitment," said Panlilio. "After the window dapat, (February) 18 to 22, he's supposed to go back to the States right away to go back to the G League."

"So his window is very short, so we want to make him maximize that and bring him over," he added.

Even if the FIBA qualifying window winds up being cancelled, the SBP would still want for Sotto to join the national team in practice. The Gilas Pilipinas pool has been training at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna since mid-January to prepare for the qualifiers.

Panlilio is confident that having Sotto with the team, even for just a brief period, will be beneficial for all involved.

"At the very least, if the window will not happen, again, for Kai Sotto to be able to play with the Gilas team, understand the system, and that will help not only Kai, but also the SBP for future tournaments," he said.

"I'm not only looking for this Calamba bubble for this window alone," he explained. "It's really a part of the journey that we've embarked on to get us to the World Cup in 2023. So this is part of the process."