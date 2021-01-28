PBA teams already practicing, says commissioner

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial. File photo

MANILA, Philippines -- Some PBA teams have already started practicing, even as the details regarding the league's new season are still unclear, according to league commissioner Willie Marcial.

Marcial said Thursday that some teams have already gotten the go-signal from local government units to resume training in their respective gyms, while the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) have inspected the facilities.

"Okay na," Marcial said in a press briefing.

"Kailangan ma-inspection muna ng GAB. Kailangan may permission ng LGU," he said of the requirements for teams to resume training.

Some teams have already fulfilled these requirements, he revealed. "Oo, may nagte-training na. Pinayagan na ng LGU at tiningnan na ng GAB 'yung facilities," he added.

Moreover, teams are now allowed to let five players practice at a time, with five other persons (such as coaches or physical therapists) also present in the gym.

Last year, teams were only allowed to let four players practice at a time, with only two other persons in the court with them at the same time.

But Marcial stressed that the teams are still strictly following the protocols set by the government, and are not allowed to hold scrimmages.

"Susundin pa rin natin ang mga protocols natin," he said.

The commissioner did not identify the teams that have begun training, but Alaska governor Dickie Bachmann, who was present at the press briefing, said the Aces are just waiting for clearance from the local government to start practicing.

But while teams can begin working on their conditioning, the PBA has yet to announce concrete details about the upcoming season. The PBA Philippine Cup was held last year in a biosecure bubble in Clark, Pampanga, but the board has not yet decided if they will follow a similar path for the new conference.

"Titingnan pa natin by March or April. Katulad ngayon, baka ma-extend 'yung community quarantine nitong Metro Manila. So hindi pa talaga natin alam," said Marcial, who has previously said that the PBA is considering another bubble or a "closed circuit" system similar to what is used by European football leagues.

"By March, malalaman natin or baka late February, malaman na natin kung anong kundisyon na, baka pwede na tayo mag-desisyon," he said.

