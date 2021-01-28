PBA taps Eric Altamirano as 3x3 tournament director

Newly-appointed PBA 3x3 tournament director Eric Altamirano. File photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- A few short months after stepping away from Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3, Eric Altamirano is back in the 3x3 scene.

The PBA announced Thursday that they have appointed Altamirano as the tournament director of their upcoming 3x3 competition, which they plan to start in the next season of the league.

Alaska team governor Dickie Bachmann, who was tasked to put the 3x3 division together, will meet with Altamirano next week to iron out the details.

"By next week, we will know when we'll start," Bachmann said. "We'll coordinate with the PBA."

So far, they have received commitments from almost all of the PBA teams that they will join the 3x3 competition. Four or five guest teams will also take part, according to Bachmann.

Among the initial plans is to hold the 3x3 games in pocket tournaments throughout the season, with teams playing for prize money just like in FIBA events.

Altamirano was the commissioner of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 for two years, a stretch that saw the country rise in the FIBA 3x3 rankings and earn a spot in the Olympic qualifying tournament. In 2020, the league turned professional, and successfully held its President's Cup at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba in early November.

Shortly after the conclusion of the President's Cup, Altamirano left his post as commissioner, citing personal reasons.

