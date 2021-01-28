PBA, SBP to hold special Gilas round in Rookie Draft

William Navarro and Calvin Oftana during the November 2020 window of the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers. Both players are expected to be picked in the special Gilas Pilipinas round of the upcoming PBA Rookie Draft. FIBA.basketball



MANILA, Philippines -- The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) will once again be selecting players in a special round of the PBA Rookie Draft to beef up the Gilas Pilipinas men's national team.

SBP president Al Panlilio confirmed Thursday that there will be a "Gilas round" in the Rookie Draft scheduled for March 14, before the league progresses with its regular draft.

Expected to be taken in the special round are San Beda University's Calvin Oftana, Ateneo de Manila University's William Navarro, and University of the Philippines' Jaydee Tungcab, all of whom are already part of the national team pool and have seen action for Gilas Pilipinas.

"Andoon na sila (sa Gilas program), so most probably they'll also be part (of the special round)," said Panlilio.

However, Panlilio did not give a definitive number of players that the SBP will take. In 2019, the federation took five players -- Isaac Go, Rey Suerte, Matt Nieto, Mike Nieto, and Allyn Bulanadi -- all of whom became full-time members of the Gilas Pilipinas pool.

"Definitely, we will be looking at the players and choose from the existing draft who are qualified to be in the national team," said Panlilio.

"We got the list (of draft hopefuls) last night, and the coaches are actually discussing today," he added. "So there's no definitive list yet."

A total of 97 players applied to join the PBA Rookie Draft, the most in league history. Of the applicants, 31 are Fil-foreigners.

Panlilio, also the team governor of Meralco, expects the draft class to be a strong one even after they select players for the national team.

"It's a very strong draft, despite the fact that the SBP will get a few names," he said. "Very, very strong, especially from the Fil-foreign (players) that will be coming in."



