PBA looking to buy COVID vaccines through Red Cross, eyeing AstraZeneca shots

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial on Thursday said the league was keen to acquire COVID-19 vaccines through the Philippine Red Cross.

As far as which team members will get shots, it was not clear, although Marcial said the plan could extend to include their families.

“Inatasan ako ng board na kumuha ng vaccine through Red Cross. Sa mga teams, halos lahat ng teams, at baka kasama families,” Marcial said in a press briefing.

“Kasi may katumbas ’yun. Usapan namin ng Red Cross, ’pag bumili ka ng isa, ’yung isa do-donate mo.

“So ganoon ang gagawin natin, so susulat ako sa Red Cross, kay Senator (Richard) Gordon na x amount of vaccine ang ire-request.”

Marcial said by reaching out to the Red Cross the league could get AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines, but previous reports said the nonprofit group has only been engaged in talks with AstraZeneca and Pfizer.

A vaccine would go a long way in ensuring the PBA doesn’t play a truncated season the way it did in 2020 and that the 12 clubs don’t bleed any more money.

Marcial added that COVID-19 shots were needed, too, if PBA teams want to participate in the East Asia Super League.

RELATED VIDEO