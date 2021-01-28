PBA gives Fil-foreign draft applicants more time to submit requirements

Potential top picks Joshua Munzon and Jamie Malonzo.

MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA on Thursday gave Filipino-foreign draft applicants until March 5 to submit their requirements to the league office.

This, as 18 of the 31 Fil-foreign rookie hopefuls have yet to fulfill their draft requirements, according to PBA commissioner Willie Marcial.

"Binigyan sila ng extension, pero 'di na tayo tatanggap (ng bagong applicants)," Marcial said. "Kung may kulang sila, makakapag-submit sila hanggang March 5."

Several of the potential top picks in the upcoming Rookie Draft are Fil-foreign, including De La Salle University's Jamie Malonzo and 3x3 star Joshua Munzon.

Fil-foreign draft applicants are required to submit a certificate of recognition from the Bureau of Immigration (BI) and an affirmation from the Department of Justice (DOJ). They can also submit a Certificate of Identification in lieu of the documents from the BI and the DOJ.

Marcial said he felt the need to extend the deadline of submission as many Fil-foreign prospects were unable to have their documents processed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, agent Charlie Dy expressed his concern that Fil-Am players Jason Brickman, Jeremiah Gray, and Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser may be ineligible for the draft as they could not submit their documents in time.

The three were among the first players to apply for the draft.

The PBA is expected to release the list of eligible Fil-foreign players on March 9. The Rookie Draft is scheduled on March 14 in a virtual ceremony.

Related video: