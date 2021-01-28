NBA: Gabe Norwood bats for Jordan Clarkson as 6th Man of the Year

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) shoots against Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) in the third quarter at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Jeffrey Swinger, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

With the NBA regular season nearly a quarter of the way through, Filipino-American guard Jordan Clarkson has been posting the best numbers of his career.

As the Utah Jazz's first option off the bench, Clarkson is averaging a career-high 17.2 points per game while shooting 47.4% from the field, including 39.2% from beyond the arc and 96.2% from the free throw line.

He is also contributing 4.5 points and 2.0 rebounds per game for a Jazz team that currently has a 14-4 win-loss record -- the best in the Western Conference.

In Utah's 116-104 demolition of the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday (Thursday in Manila), Clarkson fired 31 points, giving the Jazz a scoring lift in the absence of Donovan Mitchell (concussion protocol).

PBA veteran Gabe Norwood, who played with Clarkson in the 2018 Asian Games, was quite impressed with the Fil-Am guard's performance.

"I see you out there, Jordan," Norwood tweeted after the game.

"Has the 'Sixth Man of the Year' campaign started already?!?! If not, it needs to!" he added.

Clarkson has made no secret of his desire to win the award. Ahead of the start of the season, he made it clear that it was in his sights after flourishing in his role as the Jazz's Sixth Man last year.

"One goal and achievement that I do want to have under my belt, is winning '6th Man of the Year' award," said Clarkson, who signed a four-year, $52-million extension with Utah in the offseason.

"I'm gonna go out there and perform, it's nothing on my mind, I'm just gonna go out there and help the team win. But if we're winning and I’m performing, well, that could be in the spotlight for me," he added.

The 28-year-old Clarkson, who previously played for the Los Angeles Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers before landing in Utah, is the top-scoring Sixth Man in the league so far this season.

