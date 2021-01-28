NBA fines Nuggets guard Murray $25K for striking Hardaway

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) reacts after being ejected during the third quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Kevin Jairaj, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

NEW YORK -- Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Wednesday for striking Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. in the groin.

Murray was ejected after being whistled for a flagrant foul 2 on the play, which came with 4:51 remaining in the third quarter of Denver's 117-113 victory at Dallas on Monday.

Murray, a 23-year-old Canadian, fell to the court after contact between the two players, then struck Hardaway as he rose to his feet.

The Nuggets were leading 80-73 when Hardaway doubled over and referees examined the incident on replay before throwing out Murray. Hardaway responded by scoring the game's next seven points in 23 seconds.

In 16 games this season, Murray has averaged 19.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.0 steals a game for the Nuggets, who are on a four-game win streak and rank fourth in the Western Conference at 10-7.

