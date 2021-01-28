MMA: ONE Championship returns to US primetime with 'ONE on TNT'

ONE Championship and Turner Sports have teamed up to bring four weeks of mixed martial arts events to United States primetime with "ONE on TNT."

The "ONE on TNT" series will air every Wednesday from April 7 to 28, with each week featuring a preliminary card digitally streamed exclusively on the Bleacher Report app and B/R Live from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET, followed by three main card fights televised exclusively on TNT in the U.S. at 10 p.m. ET.

"We are absolutely thrilled to kick off 2021 with the announcement of our first season of 'ONE on TNT,'" said Chatri Sityodtong, chairman and CEO of ONE Championship.

"We look forward to introducing our unique brand of martial arts to the U.S. on prime time. American fans can expect something fresh, new and completely different from anything that is currently available in the U.S.," he added.

"As always, we will feature some of the greatest world champions across various martial arts alongside a few familiar, legendary names."

"ONE on TNT I" kicks off the series on April 7 with a main event showdown between reigning ONE flyweight world champion Adriano "Mikinho" Moraes and ONE flyweight world grand prix champion Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson.

The stacked card will also feature unranked Eddie "The Underground King" Alvarez against No. 2-ranked lightweight contender Iuri Lapicus in the co-main event, plus reigning ONE flyweight muay Thai world champion Rodtang "The Iron Man" Jitmuangnon taking on the UK's Jacob Smith in a non-title bout.

"ONE on TNT II," airing April 14, will feature the return of reigning ONE Lightweight World Champion Christian "The Warrior" Lee, as he defends his World Title against #3-ranked lightweight contender Timofey Nastyukhin.

"ONE on TNT III," airing April 21, will see former ONE middleweight world champion and current ONE light heavyweight world champion Aung La "The Burmese Python" N Sang face former ONE middleweight world champion Vitaly Bigdash in a trilogy bout to determine a No. 1 contender in the middleweight division.

"ONE on TNT IV," airing April 28, will cap off the series with more high-stakes bouts to be announced at a later date.

"ONE Championship has a passionate global fan base and this next step in our partnership elevates the exposure for its top martial arts events in the U.S.," said Tina Shah, executive vice president and general manager of Turner Sports.

"This multi-faceted approach combines two leading platforms in Bleacher Report and TNT as we further expand the reach of these premier events and drive additional engagement with a broader audience," Shah added.

