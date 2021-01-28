Jeremy Lin to miss Kai Sotto encounter, as G League Ignite face Warriors in opener

NBA veteran Jeremy Lin will face the stars of the future on the opening night of the G League season on February 10 when Lin’s Santa Cruz Warriors face the G League Ignite development squad.

While nine-year NBA veteran Lin is looking for one last hurrah in the league where he shot to global superstardom at the New York Knicks in the “Linsanity” period of 2012, the Ignite team is made up of players at the start of their careers.

Those include predicted top five NBA lottery prospects Jonathan Kuminga and Jalen Green, who will start life in the Disneyworld bubble against Lin and Golden State’s Nico Mannion on the G League Warriors. Lin knows all about them having trained with the Ignite team in preseason before signing for Santa Cruz.

One player missing though is Philippines prospect Kai Sotto after the 18-year-old told the Ignite that he would miss the start of the season to join up with the national team for their FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers.

The Gilas Pilipinas were meant to play the third window of games in Clark but that has been cancelled with FIBA yet to announce a new host city.

Sotto will join up with the Ignite at the G League bubble at Disneyworld later in the season.

Following the Ignite on opening night, the Santa Cruz Warriors face Delaware (February 12), Westchester (February 13), Raptors (Feb 15) and Canton (February 17) in a busy first week.

Fort Wayne are up on February 18 followed by Salt Lake City (February 20), Agua Caliente (February 22), Iowa (February 23) and Memphis (February 25).

The Warriors then play Long Island on February 27 and Austin on February 28 with Erie (March 2), Rio Grande Vipers (March 5) and Oklahoma City (March 6) rounding out the season.

Lin’s 15-game contract could see him called up to the NBA at any time, with any of the 30 teams in the league and not just the Santa Cruz-affiliated Golden State Warriors able to sign the 32-year-old.

The G League regular season is set to end on March 6 for the Warriors when they face Oklahoma City with the play-offs following.

