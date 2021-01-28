Global voting for NBA All-Star starters begins Thursday

A general view of the court in the 2020 NBA All-Star - Taco Bell Skills Challenge during State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at the United Center on February 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Stacy Revere, Getty Images/AFP

NEW YORK -- Voting for a potential 2021 NBA All-Star Game tips off Thursday and runs through February 16, giving fans a chance to vote for starters from the Eastern and Western Conferences.

While players will be honored and there will be an NBA All-Star break from March 5-10 in a 2020-21 season shortened by the Covid-19 pandemic, there's no guarantee the elite lineups will ever assemble on a court against each other due to health and safety concerns.

"Discussions surrounding a potential NBA All-Star Game are ongoing," the league said in a statement.

Fans can submit one ballot a day through the NBA's website and NBA app or vote through Twitter.

Fan voting will account for half of voting with balloting by a media panel and by current NBA players each counting for 25% of the final total.

Players are ranked in player, media and fan voting and a weighted total scored will decide two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference to be declared starters, with fan voting used as a tiebreaker.

The NBA All-Star starters will be announced on February 18 with All-Star reserves, chosen by NBA head coaches, to be announced on February 23.

