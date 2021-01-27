Boxing: Ryan Garcia camp says fight vs Pacquiao imminent, but no title at stake

The camp of American boxer Ryan Garcia has said it is nearing an agreement with Manny Pacquiao for a fight that will not be for a championship.

Henry Garcia, father of undefeated lightweight Garcia, said Pacquiao's World Boxing Association welterweight title will not be at stake and the contest could be just an exhibition.

"Everybody has agreed, all there is left are the details. But both parties have already agreed; promoters have agreed, sanctioning bodies have agreed, so we're very close to sealing the deal," the elder Garcia said in an article posted on Sky Sports.

"We're going to know this week if everything goes through, we're negotiating today, they are already in discussion."

At the time this story was posted, Pacquiao's associates did not answer ABS-CBN News' request for comment.

Ryan Garcia is turning out to be an intriguing match for Pacquiao because of the age difference; Garcia is 22, 20 years Pacquiao's junior.

Garcia recently picked up the biggest victory of his pro career, knocking out 2012 Olympic gold medalist Luke Campbell of the UK.

Pacquiao last fought in July 2019, outclassing Keith Thurman to clinch the WBA welterweight title.

Garcia's father said the fight could end up being a 10-round exhibition at a 143-pound catchweight.

"I'd like that fight at 143 and I'd love that fight to happen in April or May. This one is possibly going to be in Texas, we're not sure yet," he said.

Not only is Ryan Garcia younger than Pacquiao, he also towers over the Filipino champion at 5-foot-10.

But Pacquiao has the edge in experience with 62 wins and 7 losses, as the unbeaten Garcia has only had 21 fights.

