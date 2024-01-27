SMB's Jeron Teng. PBA Images

MANILA — Jeron Teng was given a chance to perform in a crucial game, and he did not disappoint.

The 6-foot-2 forward provided San Miguel quality minutes that helped his team secure the victory against Ginebra, 106-96, on Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

After stepping on the hardcourt late in the third quarter, he immediately dished passes that resulted in Beermen points, and drained a triple for a 70-67 cushion.

Teng continued his heroics early in the final frame as he drilled two more baskets before getting subbed out.

"My mindset every game is to always be ready. Kahit konting minutes lang 'yan, it doesn't matter. I'm just gonna give my best," Teng said to reporters after the game.

"We're contending for a championship here, and I think for Player 1-15 or 16, it's really important to embrace it as a team," the former De La Salle star added.

Teng is only averaging 2.3 points, one rebound, and 0.5 assists this conference, but on Friday, the former UAAP star contributed seven points, had one rebound, and dispatched two assists in only 8 minutes and 45 seconds of action.

Aside from delivering in offense, part of his efforts is locking down rivals on the defensive side of the court, at least for Teng.

"Ang role ko naman talaga here is really, whenever given minutes, kahit sino pa 'yan, I have to defend my best and try to limit my opponents,” he emphasized.

Coach Jorge Gallent said in the postgame interview that Teng's task in Game 2 was to guard his former teammate Maverick Ahanmisi, and "he really did a good job."

"We knew Jeron was a teammate of Ahanmisi. We made him play defense on him because he was getting open a lot, but he was just missing his shots," the mentor said.

"So, Jeron just really did a good job, when he was called," Gallent added.

Ahanmisi only had a 13-point output on 6-17 shooting in the semifinal match.

