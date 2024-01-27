Roberson, Howard power SGA to Dubai tournament semis

Strong Group’s Andre Roberson and Dwight Howard. Photo by Strong Group Athletics.

MANILA — Strong Group Athletics continue to live up to their name as they remain undefeated heading into the Dubai International Basketball Championship.

Charles Tiu’s men scored a 92-80 quarterfinals win against Morocco on Saturday as they barged into the Final Four, a step closer to redemption after they only reached the quarters last year.

Andre Roberson flexed his NBA talents in their sixth win in as many games, putting up 18 points, nine rebounds, two assists, a steal, and a block, to top score for SGA.

“Rough start in the first half. Had to get our bearings together, man,” the former Oklahoma City Thunder said in an interview that was posted on their social media account.

Morocco ended the first quarter with a two-point lead, 21-19, and erased a 13-point Strong Group lead in the second frame to only trail by three possessions after the first 20 minutes of action, 44-36.

“We came out in the second half. That’s what it’s all about. Sticking together, fight through adversity, and come out with a win,” Roberson added, referencing their SGA’s strong performance in the next half.

Morocco was able to get as close as five, 67-62, early in the final period, but the Nationals answered with a seven-to-two spurt to regain a 10-point lead with still 7:34 left in the game.

A 10-2 run in the following minutes eventually allowed SGA to fend off Morocco, in turn, spoiling Ramon Galloway’s game-high 27 points, four rebounds, and four assists.

Dwight Howard made his dominance be felt after he punched in 17 markers, grabbed 12 boards, dished out three dimes, and rejected one shot, while McKenzie Moore continued to impress with a 17-point, seven-rebound, three-assist stat line.

Kevin Quiambao also delivered, putting up 15 points, five assists, and two boards.

SGA will face Beirut in the semis, early Sunday morning, Manila time.

The Scores:

Strong Group Athletics — 92 - Roberson 18, Howard 17, Moore 17, Quiambao 15, Baltazar 8, Heading 6, Blatche 4, Ynot 3, Cagulangan 2, Liwag 2, Ynot 2, Escandor 0, Sanchez 0.

Morocco — 80 - Ramon 27, Tyler 20, Aqboub 10, Al Quraishi 6, Benchlikha 5, Buqisho 4, Kourdou 4, Al Mohseni 2, Benabou 2, Dahhan 0.

QUARTERS: 19-21, 44-36, 67-59, 92-80.