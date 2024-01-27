RHJ reflects on recent hoops journey, sets sight on NBA return

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is set to land after his emphatic slam at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup on August 28, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Rondae Hollis-Jefferson has gone through a lot in his basketball career just this past year, to say the least.

RHJ was a part of the TNT Tropang Giga squad that won the 2022-23 PBA Governors' Cup championship, and was naturalized by the Jordanian men’s national basketball team to play for them in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup and the 19th Asian Games.

He later returned to the PBA with TNT, played in the East Asia Super League, suited up with his brother Rahlir, got injured, and finally made his return on Wednesday during their game against Anyang.

These, according to the former Brooklyn Nets player, improved his confidence, especially since he was able to stand out in the FIBA World Cup, win a title in the PBA, and clinch a silver medal in the Asiad.

“To sum up my [season], personally, having that momentum boost from the FIBA World Cup kinda built up my confidence,” said the former high school five-star recruit, who tallied 33 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists during TNT’s defeat against the Red Boosters.

“It made me feel like I really belong and that I can play with the best of the best.”

Hollis-Jefferson, despite his team underperforming in the World Cup, stood out and averaged 23.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.2 steals, in five games last year.

He led Jordan to a win against Gilas Pilipinas in the Asian Games last October, and was also able to finish with a silver medal as they succumbed to the same squad during the championship round.

For the 23rd overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, however, these on-court experiences also extended lessons for him off the court.

“Having that mindset, the approach, being able to carry it coming into the practices and the games, trying to be a leader,” the Jordan men’s national basketball team star bared.

“Although it didn't pan out the way we wanted it, having that mindset, to chop wood, carry water, just kind of stuck with me,” he added, while also saying how he hopes he could’ve also inspired his teammates.

“Hopefully, it rubbed off on the guys, and lead them into the All-Filipino conference.”

The PBA will not have reinforcements in the upcoming Philippine Cup in March, which is why the future is still unclear for RHJ.

“I don’t know what the future holds,” added RHJ.

“I definitely want to get back in the NBA. That’s the ultimate goal.”

Still, he is leaving his doors open for a TNT reunion and a return to the Philippines if the perfect opportunity arises.

“But if the opportunity presents itself and they want me to come back, then I’ll be here.”

