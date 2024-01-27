Members of the Philippines contingent hold their national flags during the opening ceremony of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on May 12, 2022. Nhac Nguyen, AFP

MANILA — The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) said it has taken action to comply with World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) requirements to allow Filipino athletes to compete internationally.

Non-compliance risks exclusion from the Paris Olympics, Asian Games, Southeast Asian Games, and other major events.

The PSC said the Philippine National Anti-Doping Organization (PHI-NADO) has been working since September to meet WADA's January 22 deadline.

The commission said it is "nearing closure" on the requirements of the anti-doping agency's Code, and is resolute in "upholding the highest standards of sportsmanship."

In the same statement, PSC said it had met with WADA on January 25 to discuss the anti-doping body's concerns and to guarantee "complete compliance at the earliest possible time."

"We are fully engaged in a constructive dialogue with WADA, working collectively to address any remaining concerns and to ensure that our national athletes can continue to compete on the global stage with honor and integrity," the PSC said.

