Magnolia's Paul Lee in action against Phoenix at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on January 26, 2024.

MANILA — When it comes to drilling clutch baskets, you can count on Paul Lee.

The "Angas ng Tondo" contributed to Magnolia's late 10-0 run by sinking a long bomb with 55.4 seconds left in the fourth quarter clock in an eventual win against the plucky Phoenix Fuel Masters, 82-78, in the PBA Commissioner's Cup semifinals on Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Lee was having a cold night after going 1-4 from the rainbow territory throughout the match, but coach Chito Victolero decided to let him stay on the hardcourt and it paid off.

"'Yon lang 'yung opportunity ko na na-open ako buong game. I think, the whole game, yung defense nila sa akin, naka-front lang, pinapabayaan lang nila maglaro, mag-4-on-4 lang sila. Tinake advantage ko lang," the Magnolia star guard said to reporters after the game.

Luck played a role in the shot, at least for Lee, who has a history of nailing late-game baskets in his career.

Magnolia's offense then looked like it was getting nowhere, but that tiny space for him—from the midcourt logo—was enough to seal the Game 2 win.

"Wala na rin namang oras, kailangan ko na rin talaga itira. Luckily, pumasok," Lee said. "Just need to be ready kasi hindi mo alam kung kailan darating 'yung gano'ng klase ng opportunity."

"Shooter mentality lang," said Lee as he relied on his mental fortitude as a bucket-goer.

"Kung malas ka, kung sablay ‘yung tinira mo, focus on the next shots. Kumbaga hindi naman do'n natatapos ‘yun. Kung hindi ko man na-shoot yun, go back again sa gym tomorrow, practice ulit. Get ready for the next one."

Import Tyler Bey did not cast a single doubt on Lee nailing the trey, the same as Victolero.

"I know Paul (Lee) for eight years now and I know he can hit any shots. He made a lot of shots in our previous games," Victolero said in the postgame conference.

"He made that shot against Ginebra in the semis also, against NLEX, madami pa. Nasa Rain or Shine pa lang siya, ganiyan na siya," the Magnolia coach added.

"I already knew it was going in. That’s just Paul (Lee). He already knows that when he gets the shot, he’ll take it and make it. That’s why I love it,” Bey said, affirming the mentor's thoughts about his teammate.

The Magnolia Hotshots will try to sweep the semis series on Sunday at the same venue. Tip-off is at 3 p.m.

