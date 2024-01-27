MANILA — Lito “Thunder Kid” Adiwang already has his sights set on who he feels will emerge victorious in the main event of ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru this Sunday.

“I’m taking Takeru,” he said, favoring Takeru “The Natural Born Crusher” Segawa, who is challenging “The Kicking Machine” Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Championship.

“This match will be a kickboxing match and I see Takeru outpointing Superlek mainly because of his speed and the way he attacks his angles, throwing combinations and moving out of harm’s way. That’s where he’ll get Superlek.”

Adiwang has been a fan of Segawa and he sees the Japanese fighter's speed getting the better of the Thai champion.

“For sure, Superlek’s power will be affected and that’s where Takeru’s speed will truly shine. And it’s not only speed, Takeru has very powerful strikes. He’s a combination of speed and power. He can also pace himself to go the full five rounds,” he said.

For Adiwang, it also doesn’t help that Superlek has been struggling with making weight in the past — and coming in as a replacement for Rodtang “The Iron Man” Jitmuangnon, it’s an issue that Superlek has to deal with.

The reigning kickboxing World Champion hired a nutritionist to address the issue, but until he sees it, Adiwang believes it will be a problem.

“One problem that Superlek might face in trying to control this fight would be his preparation. He struggled to make weight for Rodtang, and with this being for his belt, he really has to make weight,” said the Soma Fight Club stud.

Though Adiwang is still giving props to Superlek, he feels strongly about Segawa's chances of taking the belt at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

“It’s gonna be a great fight. It’s gonna be Superlek’s power vs Takeru’s speed,” he said. “For me, I’ll take Takeru mainly because he’s so used to being a kickboxer. The way he moves, finds his angles and throws his combinations, that’s kickboxing 101. I’ll go for Takeru for this one.”

