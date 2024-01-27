Gilas coach Chot Reyes reacts during the Philippines' game against South Sudan in the classification phase of the FIBA World Cup. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News./Josh Reyes, Photo Handout by EASL.

MANILA — The 2023-24 PBA Commissioner’s Cup and East Asia Super League were among the least memorable campaigns for TNT Tropang Giga in the recent years.

Coming off a championship in the 2022-23 PBA Governor’s Cup, TNT saw themselves bow out in the quarterfinals of the Commissioner’s Cup a little more than a week ago. They also ended their EASL with a 1-5 record after being ousted by the Anyang Red Boosters.

“It’s no secret that this was, disappointment might be too strong of a word, but we fell short of our goals basically,” said TNT assistant coach Josh Reyes, who called the shots last Wednesday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig.

“I really believe that we were better than our record because every game, we were in every game.”

The son of returning head coach Chot Reyes, who was also present in their defeat, said that things could’ve been a lot better if they were able to keep in mind the minute details.

"It’s just a matter of these little things — closing out games, getting the big plays to turn the game around, just little things here and there," said the FIBA U16 coach, adding that issues outside the hardwood might have also played a factor in their campaign.

“I really believe that there were a lot of distractions and talks about players who are not here.”

”But when you see each game, and I told these to the guys, each game we were there, we were competitive, and we were a lot better than what our record says. That means that we had enough,” he said.

“Instead of focusing on who’s not here with us, focus on the guys who are actually there in between the lines and playing and fighting every game. If we can just get better at that, then things can get around."

His father Chot will be returning to TNT come the Philippine Cup next month. This, alongside the improvement of the health of their players, especially RR Pogoy and veteran guard Jayson Castro, will help TNT as they move forward.

“There’s a lot of talks, fluctuations on players, coaching staff, and all of that. Hopefully, in all these things, our team will get settled down coming into the next conference and we can just progress and move forward and get better from there."